Asana Unveils New Offerings to Reduce Distractions and Improve Focus, Adds Innovative Video Messaging Powered by Vimeo

Today, Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced a suite of features to eliminate distributed work distractions and help employees find their focus. The new productivity offerings enable people to reduce meetings with Video Messaging, prioritize their work with intelligent My Tasks, create time for focus with Clockwise’s smart calendar assistant, and quiet notifications with the Asana desktop app.

In partnership with Vimeo, the world's leading all-in-one video platform, Asana now offers Video Messaging, giving teams the power to record short videos of themselves and/or their screen directly in Asana, eliminating information silos and the need for more meetings. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In today’s distributed work world, teams are fighting a never-ending battle for their focused attention. According to Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index, 80% of employees work with their inbox and communication apps open, leading to nearly 75% feeling pressured to multitask during the day. As a result, individuals are less efficient and more likely to miss critical messages and deadlines.

“The rapid shift to distributed work has fueled distraction and disruption. Message pings and meetings are at an all-time high, while focus time has fallen to the wayside. One thing is clear — something needs to change,” said Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer, Asana. “We’ve designed a suite of new offerings purpose-built to align your attention with your intention. Featuring integrations with our newest Asana Partners, Vimeo and Clockwise, we’re removing distractions and making it easier to do the work that requires your full attention.”

Video Messaging

In partnership with Vimeo, the world's leading all-in-one video platform, Asana now offers teams the power of asynchronous video communication that harnesses all the engagement benefits of live video communication while eliminating the need for more meetings. Video Messaging promotes accountability and action, with the ability to share rich updates and show work to teammates — anytime and anywhere.

“If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video is worth a thousand pictures,” said Hood. “With Vimeo’s expertise and unparalleled capabilities, Video Messaging in Asana enables customers to convey the emotion and context about the work at-hand via asynchronous video—delivering all the benefits of face-to-face communication without the tax of more meetings.”

