Motorola Solutions Introduces Concealed Weapon Detection Solution to Alert Security Teams of Hidden Weapons

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021   

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, Concealed Weapon Detection (CWD), through an agreement with Evolv Technologies, Inc. The scanning solution uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to detect a wide range of concealed weapons and threats, such as firearms, metallic weapons and improvised explosive devices, on a visitor entering a premises. The introduction of this technology is a part of Motorola Solutions’ ongoing commitment to the innovation and integration of security technologies that help organizations increase safety.

Motorola Solutions' Concealed Weapon Detection Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

The solution is designed to allow up to 3600 visitors to walk through one of the scanning systems per hour without having to conduct pat downs or empty pockets as the technology can distinguish between personal items and weapons. If a threat is detected, an alert is displayed on an Express tablet showing the location of the potential threat on the person’s body, or in their bag, to security operators. Alerts are sent directly to Motorola Solutions’ video management system, Avigilon Control Center (ACC), which automatically notifies and shares live video with the facility’s security team so they have precise awareness of the situation and can support an immediate response.

“Through the use of AI, we are automating and unifying workflows to better protect people against the threat of violence,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “Concealed Weapon Detection is an excellent example of how technology can help enterprises prevent threats from turning into tragedies.”

In addition, the sensitivity levels on the CWD solution can be adjusted to align with the safety needs of a facility based on their anticipated threat-scenarios. This capability allows for the technology to identify and flag new threat profiles over time, and enables security personnel to manage data and insights that help to provide a safe and positive experience for visitors and staff.

Motorola Solutions’ CWD is now available in North America. For more information on Motorola Solutions’ integrated technology ecosystem for venues, please contact sales.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

