AIG Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes; Announces Successful Completion of the Series A Consent Solicitation

On May 11, 2021, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced that it commenced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) and solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) for certain outstanding notes.

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the SunAmerica Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021, and AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the AIG Life Holdings Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021 (each, an “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”) and the related letters of transmittal, which set forth a more comprehensive description of the terms of each Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.