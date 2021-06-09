 
NIWC Pacific Awards Booz Allen Potential $190M IT Engineering Services Support Contract

The Enterprise Communications and Networks (ECN) Division of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) a contract with a potential value of $189.9 million over five years, to provide a complete range of engineering, technical, cyber, and programmatic services. The work will support networking, communications, and computer systems around the world in service to the Navy’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Digital and the Naval Enterprise Networks (NEN) Program Office, Program Management Warfare (PMW) 205.

The ECN Division plays a central role in the engineering and deployment of services and capabilities for Navy Enterprise Networks. This includes both the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) and Base-Level Information Infrastructure/Outside Continental United States (OCONUS) Navy Enterprise Network (BLII/ONE-Net). Together, these networks drive the execution of the Navy’s vision for Information Warfare Dominance and Information Superiority through Modernization, Innovation, and Defense.

“NIWC Pacific is at the forefront of the Navy’s research, development, engineering, and support of integrated Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains,” said Scott Sautter, vice president at Booz Allen and Engineering and Technology Lead for NIWC Pacific. “Our engineers will support Naval Enterprise Networks to rapidly prototype, test and evaluate, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering to Naval installations across the globe. Booz Allen’s technical depth and diverse talent are strongly positioned to support the breadth of digital transformation and IT modernization activities required by NIWC Pacific and PEO Digital, and we are honored to continue our support to the Navy’s mission.”

Booz Allen was selected as a trusted and strategic partner to provide innovation, technology transformation, capability insertion, and sustainment of fielded IT systems across Ashore, Mobile, and Joint domains, while continuously striving for improvement and introduction of industry best practices and emerging technology. The scope of this critical work requires insight into the Navy’s strategic goals and industry trends with a broad range of expertise including Systems Engineering, Network Engineering, Testing and Validation, with increasing focuses on Automation and Orchestration, AI/ML, and Digital Engineering.

Read more about Booz Allen’s deep commitment to supporting the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and how we help advance the Department of Defense’s many mission areas here.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 27,700 people globally, and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021​. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

