Sleep Number Presents New Data from Its 360 Smart Beds at SLEEP 2021 Annual Meeting

Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), a leader in sleep health, innovation, science and research, presented data as posters from two new studies using its 360 smart bed at SLEEP 2021, the 35th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC from June 10 to 13. Data presented at the meeting show results of a predictive model of COVID-19 infection based on sleep metrics and results from a large study analyzing overnight heart rate variability (HRV), providing further evidence for the benefits of the 360 smart bed and SleepIQ technology as potential devices for evaluating population health. The award-winning 360 smart bed and its operating system, SleepIQ technology, deliver individualized sleep health evaluations and outcomes by automatically sensing and effortlessly responding to the needs of sleepers, requiring nothing for the sleeper to wear or do. The 360 smart bed effortlessly adjusts throughout the night, digitally sensing each sleeper’s movements and automatically adjusting the firmness to keep both sleepers comfortable. SleepIQ technology is embedded in every 360 smart bed.

Sleep Number data presented at SLEEP 2021 showed COVID-19 symptom worsening is associated with a significant increase in sleep duration, respiration rate, heart rate, restful time, and motion, and a decrease in sleep quality. This symptom progression model was built to predict the probability of symptoms onset and duration. Some probability peaks predate the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that our model system can detect respiratory illnesses that are not caused by SARS-CoV-2, such as influenza. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The research findings from these two new studies, presented at SLEEP 2021, add to the growing body of scientific research from our Sleep Number 360 smart bed,” said Annie Bloomquist, Chief Innovation Officer, Sleep Number. “The 360 smart bed is an innovative device that offers proven quality sleep, an accurate, longitudinal data collection platform and the ability to understand real-world sleep behaviors. These data and insights are informing the development of meaningful sleep solutions.”

