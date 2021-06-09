CURO Announces Closing of Katapult and FinServ Acquisition Corp. Business Combination and Details Merger Consideration

Based on the terms of the business combination and CURO’s ownership in Katapult, CURO will receive cash of $146.9 million and maintain an ownership stake of 22.2% of the fully-diluted shares of the new public company (including earn out shares). The value of CURO’s cash and stock consideration totals $464.7 million based on the closing price of FSRV stock as of June 8, 2021. CURO Chief Executive Officer Don Gayhardt will remain on Katapult’s board of directors and CURO’s lead independent director Chris Masto will join Katapult’s board.

“We are proud of Katapult’s accomplishments and are extremely happy with the return on our $27.5 million cash investment in this business,” said Don Gayhardt. “We are also pleased to have the opportunity to retain a meaningful ownership stake in Katapult and maintain representation on the company’s board of directors. We believe our investment in Katapult will allow CURO and its stakeholders to continue to participate in the rapidly growing U.S. e-commerce point-of-sale finance space.”

Forward-Looking Statements

