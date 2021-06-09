Sumo Logic Hosts The Modern SOC Summit to Usher in New Era of Security

Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Integrations with ServiceNow and Zscaler

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today ushered in a new era of modern security operations at The Modern SOC Summit , a free virtual event bringing security and IT professionals together to re-think strategies to modernize security operation center (SOC) and understand the latest in cloud-native security. The company unveiled its vision for the future of security with product innovations across SIEM, SOAR and security analytics, new partner integrations, and best practices to help SOC teams prioritize security insights, rapidly respond to threats in real time, and achieve greater cyber resilience.

During this week’s Modern SOC Summit, attendees receive hands-on training with cloud-native security, and learn best practices and forward-looking trends from cybersecurity experts including Byron Acohido, Executive Producer of The Last Watchdog on Privacy and Security; Pete Tseronis with Dots and Bridges; Adrienne Lotto of New York Power Authority, David Wells of the U.S. Department of Energy; and presentations from Sumo Logic customers on the leading-edge of security operations, including Accolade, Catena Media, Dolby Laboratories, as well as partners including AWS, Expel.io, Optiv, and VMware Carbon Black.

“Recent events illustrate the threats every organization faces from cybercriminals. As attacks become more sophisticated, it’s critical for organizations to keep ahead of the evolving state of security, and embrace solutions best positioned to address both current and future needs. The only way to effectively do this is through a cloud architected service that automates security workflows and has advanced threat detection to address modern security operation challenges,” said Greg Martin, Vice President and General Manager for Sumo Logic’s Security Business Unit. “We’re excited to bring together the Sumo Logic community this week at The Modern SOC Summit to share best practices and showcase new cloud security innovations. It’s going to take all of us leaning in, working together to tackle modern security threats.”