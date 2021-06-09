Tecogen Adds Two Western Manufacturers’ Representatives for Tecofrost

I-REFCO, located outside of Seattle, WA, will have exclusive sales rights for Tecofrost in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and Alaska, as well as in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories.

WALTHAM, MA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce manufacturers’ representative agreements with two refrigeration equipment sales companies to support sales of Tecofrost refrigeration systems in parts of the western United States and Canada.

“We are excited to bring the Tecofrost solution to industrial refrigeration customers in several US states and Canadian provinces,” noted Alan Simchick, Owner of I-REFCO. “The I-REFCO team has extensive experience with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems, and we are confident customers will recognize the value of natural gas engine-driven refrigeration systems.”

Tecogen also established Refrigeration Equipment Specialist Co. (RESCO) as the Tecofrost manufacturers’ representative in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii. Headquartered in Tustin, California, RESCO has expertly represented commercial and industrial refrigeration manufacturers for 35 years.

“Many of our customers have concerns about rising electric rates and reliability of the electric grid,” noted Mike Nau, President of RESCO. “The efficient Tecofrost product will provide a solution to our customers’ refrigeration needs and reliability concerns, while delivering significant operational cost savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. We look forward to working with the Tecogen team.”

“We are excited to add I-REFCO and RESCO to our representative network,” commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Expanding our network of manufacturers’ representatives with relevant expertise and strong relationships supports our sales growth strategy, particularly for our chillers and refrigeration systems. Our sales and engineering teams on the West Coast will support both companies throughout the process, from specification and sale through installation and contractor service support. We look forward to mutually beneficial and successful relationships with both organizations.”