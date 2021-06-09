Sixth annual report suggests changes in Canadians’ health priorities with decreased use of medications such as antibiotics for common infections

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prescription drug claims for acute care medications, such as antibiotics, saw significant declines at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the sixth annual TELUS Health Drug Data Trends & National Benchmarks Repor t released this week. The report also shows that claims for specialty drugs designed to treat rarer, yet increasingly chronic diseases continue to account for a large percentage of eligible costs, while claims for medications to treat mental health conditions also increased.

“A decline in claims for common medications like antibiotics in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic was evident in the report findings and may be correlated to populations quarantining thereby reducing the spread of common infections, or quite possibly Canadians avoiding or delaying care due to fear of exposure to the virus,” said Shawn O’Brien, Principal, Health Benefits Management, TELUS Health. “This trend speaks to the importance of working Canadians understanding what is covered in their benefit plan, and employers having a diverse range of tools, including virtual care services, to support their employees in managing their physical and mental health. As a partner to the health benefits community, we remain committed to introducing innovative tools and practices to continue supporting improved employee health.”

Top findings from the 2020 report include:

The pandemic impacted use of acute medications for common infections