Global Service Providers Partner with Fortinet to Offer Managed Services Powered by Industry-Leading Secure SD-WAN

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Our partnerships with global service providers complement Fortinet’s commitment to providing the most secure and holistic approach to SD-WAN. With these partnerships, Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution will be extended geographically around the world as service providers are able to grow their business and revenue margins with the creation of managed SD-WAN and security services powered by one single solution.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced four new service providers from around the world have selected Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to differentiate their business and deliver new value-added services to customers. These four organizations, including CommandLink, DNA, Syringa Networks and TIM (Telecom Italia), are expanding their customer offerings powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, continuing Fortinet’s momentum with an existing and expanding list of service providers (SPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

Service Providers Select Fortinet’s Organically Developed Secure SD-WAN Solution

Service providers and MSSPs are creating new SD-WAN managed services powered by Fortinet to meet the demands and needs of their customers wanting to deploy SD-WAN. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helps SPs and MSSPs differentiate their managed services by significantly improving user experience, simplifying operations and achieving a return on investment by consolidating networking and security in one. Other reasons that a growing number of SPs and MSSPs have selected Fortinet to power their SD-WAN services include: