Global Service Providers Partner with Fortinet to Offer Managed Services Powered by Industry-Leading Secure SD-WAN
Fortinet’s List of Global SPs and MSSPs Expands with CommandLink, DNA, Syringa Networks and TIM to Deliver Enhanced SD-WAN Offerings
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“Our partnerships with global service providers complement Fortinet’s commitment to providing the most secure and holistic approach to SD-WAN. With these partnerships, Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution will be extended geographically around the world as service providers are able to grow their business and revenue margins with the creation of managed SD-WAN and security services powered by one single solution.”
News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced four new service providers from around the world have selected Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to differentiate their business and deliver new value-added services to customers. These four organizations, including CommandLink, DNA, Syringa Networks and TIM (Telecom Italia), are expanding their customer offerings powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, continuing Fortinet’s momentum with an existing and expanding list of service providers (SPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs).
Service Providers Select Fortinet’s Organically Developed Secure SD-WAN Solution
Service providers and MSSPs are creating new SD-WAN managed services powered by Fortinet to meet the demands and needs of their customers wanting to deploy SD-WAN. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helps SPs and MSSPs differentiate their managed services by significantly improving user experience, simplifying operations and achieving a return on investment by consolidating networking and security in one. Other reasons that a growing number of SPs and MSSPs have selected Fortinet to power their SD-WAN services include:
- Accelerated Network and Security Convergence: Fortinet's unique security-driven networking approach provides the most comprehensive Secure SD-WAN solution that address various use cases from WAN Edge to the Cloud Edge. Fortinet has emerged as a leader in SD-WAN with organically developed routing, SD-WAN, and security powered by one OS. This unique capability enables the accelerated convergence of network and security powered by the industry only purpose-built SD-WAN ASIC, while enabling consistent security posture across all edges, as well as a simplified architecture and future-proof transition to SASE and SD-Branch.
- Ability to Deliver Value-Added Services Beyond Connectivity: Providers require services that are quickly and easily deployed and scale easily to large customer bases to drive business agility. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN provides a platform for SPs and MSSPs to deliver added value continuously with managed SD-WAN and security services. Service Providers have been leveraging extensively Fortinet’s centralized management to deliver managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and security services.
-
Flexible Consumption: MSPs and MSSPs have a broad spectrum of customers with different needs and of different sizes, requiring flexible offerings. Fortinet’s SD-WAN solution can
be consumed in different form factors, including physical appliances powered by Fortinet’s purpose-built ASIC with many variants from built-LTE, built-in wireless, built-in POE or virtual form factor. Fortinet’s solution is also available in all major public cloud
offerings with BYOL or PAYG options.
