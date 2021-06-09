 
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering of Convertible Preferred Shares & Warrants

globenewswire
09.06.2021   

Gig Harbor, Washington, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI) ( “Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,200,000 shares of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. Each share of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock will be accompanied by three warrants (“Warrants”), each Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock. Each share of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and accompanying three Warrants is being offered at a price of $25.00. The shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants will be issued separately but can only be purchased together in this Offering. Harbor Custom Homes has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 180,000 additional Preferred Shares and/or 540,000 additional Warrants solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

Each share of Preferred Stock is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $4.50 per common share, or 5.556 common shares, at any time at the option of the holder, subject to certain customary adjustments. The Warrants are exercisable immediately, have an exercise price of $5.00 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance. If the trading price of Harbor Custom Homes’ common stock equals or exceeds $7.65 per share for at least 20 trading days in any 30 consecutive trading day period, the Company can call for mandatory conversion of the Preferred Stock. Dividends on the Preferred Stock shall be cumulative and paid monthly in arrears starting July 20, 2021, to the extent declared by the board of directors of the Company.  The Preferred Stock will not be redeemable for a period of three years from issuance, except upon change of control.

The Offering is expected to close on June 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.  The Preferred Stock and Warrants will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on June 10, 2021 under the symbols “HCDIP” and “HCDIW,” respectively.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.
                                                                                         

