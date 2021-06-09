Avadel Presents New Clinical Data from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial Supporting Clinical Benefit of FT218 in Patients with Narcolepsy at SLEEP 2021

Data show improvement in excessive daytime sleepiness for both narcolepsy subtypes and with and without stimulant use; demonstrate decreases in weight and body mass index



Post hoc analyses further support positive primary and secondary endpoint data for all evaluated doses of FT218

Company hosting virtual medical booth to provide detailed information about ongoing research and publications



DUBLIN, Ireland, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, today announced new post hoc analyses of data from the completed pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON clinical trial of FT218. The data were presented in three separate posters at SLEEP 2021, the 35th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

FT218 is currently under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of October 15, 2021.

“For the past 20 years, the standard of care for narcolepsy has been a twice-nightly medication, a challenging dosing regimen that disrupts nighttime sleep. The new data from the REST-ON trial demonstrate that the once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate taken at bedtime was effective in addressing the symptoms of narcolepsy without requiring the patient to wake up in the middle of the night,” said Asim Roy, M.D., trial investigator and medical director of the Ohio Sleep Medicine Institute. “The new data analyses showing that FT218 improved excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy, both with and without cataplexy, regardless of stimulant use, are important for this patient population. Moreover, the data demonstrating a reduction in weight is an added benefit for narcolepsy patients, who tend to be overweight. I am encouraged by these and other data and believe FT218, if FDA approved, will be an important once-nightly treatment option for people who struggle with managing narcolepsy.”