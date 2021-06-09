 
Varonis Supports DoD Zero Trust Initiative at DreamPort Cyber Innovation Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021   

The Varonis Data Security Platform has been selected for testing and validation in Native Zero Trust Cloud test environment

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces it was selected for inclusion within the joint DoD Zero Trust Testbed located at DreamPort, a cyber innovation, collaboration, and prototyping facility in Columbia, Md., created via a public-private partnership between U.S. Cyber Command (USCC) and the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI). The Varonis Data Security Platform will be utilized to test new Zero Trust strategies and technologies inside a Zero Trust cybersecurity-hardened cloud environment, part of a joint effort between the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), USCC, and Defense Information Security Agency (DISA).

"Cyberattacks are increasing in scope, sophistication and frequency – and the target in nearly every case is sensitive data," says Michael J. Wallace, President, U.S. Public Sector, Varonis. "We are proud to be selected to support DreamPort and the DoD mission to help validate and further the adoption of Zero Trust, data-centric cybersecurity approaches."

Varonis will be used to test and validate the DoD's Zero Trust efforts. The Varonis Data Security Platform was selected for its ability to boost visibility, enforce least privilege, and reduce risk with continuous monitoring and automation. Varonis aligns to NSA’s recent guidance on Zero Trust, "Embracing a Zero Trust Security Model" which describes how deploying Zero Trust security principles can better position cybersecurity professionals to secure enterprise networks and sensitive data against the latest tactics, techniques and procedures hackers and nation states are using to penetrate systems.

The NSA recently issued guidance “strongly recommending” a Zero Trust security model for all critical networks, including National Security Strategy (NSS), DoD, and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems: "Zero Trust embeds comprehensive security monitoring; granular risk-based access controls; and system security automation in a coordinated manner throughout all aspects of the infrastructure in order to focus on protecting critical assets (data) in real-time within a dynamic threat environment."

