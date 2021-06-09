Varonis Supports DoD Zero Trust Initiative at DreamPort Cyber Innovation Facility

The Varonis Data Security Platform has been selected for testing and validation in Native Zero Trust Cloud test environment

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces it was selected for inclusion within the joint DoD Zero Trust Testbed located at DreamPort, a cyber innovation, collaboration, and prototyping facility in Columbia, Md., created via a public-private partnership between U.S. Cyber Command (USCC) and the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI). The Varonis Data Security Platform will be utilized to test new Zero Trust strategies and technologies inside a Zero Trust cybersecurity-hardened cloud environment, part of a joint effort between the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), USCC, and Defense Information Security Agency (DISA).



"Cyberattacks are increasing in scope, sophistication and frequency – and the target in nearly every case is sensitive data," says Michael J. Wallace, President, U.S. Public Sector, Varonis. "We are proud to be selected to support DreamPort and the DoD mission to help validate and further the adoption of Zero Trust, data-centric cybersecurity approaches."