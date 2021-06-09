LPL Financial and Perennial Financial Services Welcome Advisors Mike Fuller and Rob Barber

With more than 25 years of experience helping clients manage their finances and navigate market conditions, Fuller takes a comprehensive approach to investments, risk management and estate planning for his client base of retirees, individuals, families and business owners. He teamed up with Barber, an up-and-coming advisor, in 2019, recognizing they shared like-minded values and a commitment to personal attention and service. They are assisted by Office Manager Lisa Camassa.

They chose to move their Arroyo Grande, Calif. practice to LPL in hopes of freeing up their time and creating differentiated service experiences for their clients. “Over the years, industry regulations have grown more complex and we’ve been spending an increasing amount of time on compliance-related issues. We believe this new partnership with LPL and Perennial will alleviate some of the headache and extra work, allowing us to concentrate on addressing our clients’ needs. LPL’s innovative technology is user-friendly and will allow us to easily track things, and the simplified account opening process takes just a few minutes,” Fuller said, noting that he is also energized by LPL’s dedicated service teams and a west coast home office presence. “We’re looking forward to being able to spend more time with our clients and show them the new resources that we’ll have available to better serve them.”

John Petrick, senior managing director at Perennial, stated, “It’s an absolute honor to welcome Mike, Rob and Lisa to our expanding network of advisors here at Perennial. The decades of experience and success, coupled with the independent and entrepreneurial spirit that Mike and his team bring to our family of advisors, perfectly align with our core principles and ideals. The Central Coast is such a tight knit community and one of the few remaining areas in the state that maintain that ‘small town’ feel. Mike’s deep roots and years of involvement in and around Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Halcyon personify his dedication and commitment to empowering and bettering the financial situations of his community. We look forward to expanding our presence up the coast and partnering with Mike and his team to continue to develop, streamline and grow his practice together with the support of LPL.”