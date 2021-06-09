 
checkAd

LPL Financial and Perennial Financial Services Welcome Advisors Mike Fuller and Rob Barber

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Mike Fuller and Rob Barber have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid (RIA) and custodial platforms, affiliating with Perennial Financial Services, an existing large enterprise serving LPL-affiliated advisors. Fuller and Barber reported having served approximately $155 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Raymond James.

With more than 25 years of experience helping clients manage their finances and navigate market conditions, Fuller takes a comprehensive approach to investments, risk management and estate planning for his client base of retirees, individuals, families and business owners. He teamed up with Barber, an up-and-coming advisor, in 2019, recognizing they shared like-minded values and a commitment to personal attention and service. They are assisted by Office Manager Lisa Camassa.

They chose to move their Arroyo Grande, Calif. practice to LPL in hopes of freeing up their time and creating differentiated service experiences for their clients. “Over the years, industry regulations have grown more complex and we’ve been spending an increasing amount of time on compliance-related issues. We believe this new partnership with LPL and Perennial will alleviate some of the headache and extra work, allowing us to concentrate on addressing our clients’ needs. LPL’s innovative technology is user-friendly and will allow us to easily track things, and the simplified account opening process takes just a few minutes,” Fuller said, noting that he is also energized by LPL’s dedicated service teams and a west coast home office presence. “We’re looking forward to being able to spend more time with our clients and show them the new resources that we’ll have available to better serve them.”

John Petrick, senior managing director at Perennial, stated, “It’s an absolute honor to welcome Mike, Rob and Lisa to our expanding network of advisors here at Perennial. The decades of experience and success, coupled with the independent and entrepreneurial spirit that Mike and his team bring to our family of advisors, perfectly align with our core principles and ideals. The Central Coast is such a tight knit community and one of the few remaining areas in the state that maintain that ‘small town’ feel. Mike’s deep roots and years of involvement in and around Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Halcyon personify his dedication and commitment to empowering and bettering the financial situations of his community. We look forward to expanding our presence up the coast and partnering with Mike and his team to continue to develop, streamline and grow his practice together with the support of LPL.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial and Perennial Financial Services Welcome Advisors Mike Fuller and Rob Barber CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Mike Fuller and Rob Barber have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid (RIA) and custodial platforms, affiliating with Perennial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board