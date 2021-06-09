HP Inc. Commits to Accelerate Digital Equity for 150 Million People by 2030

Launches HP PATH (Partnership and Technology For Humanity) program to pave the way toward digital equity for underserved communities around the world – focusing on education, healthcare and economic opportunities

Develops an accelerator that seeks to support disenfranchised communities by activating innovative solutions and services for 150 million people by 2030

News Highlights: 2020 Sustainable Impact Report

Drives more than US $1 billion in sales where sustainability was a key factor 1

Reports 4% reduction in overall carbon footprint; reduces product use GHG emissions intensity by 33%; increases recycled plastic across its portfolio to 11%; and decreases single use plastic packaging by 19%

Maintains 100% zero deforestation for HP paper and achieved 99% for paper-based product packaging

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its Sustainable Impact strategy, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced an ambitious goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030. To help achieve its objective, the company announced the launch of HP PATH (Partnership and Technology for Humanity), an innovative accelerator program that will invest in local initiatives and partnerships to address challenges in underserved communities around the world focused on education, healthcare and the creation of economic opportunities.

Today’s announcement coincides with the milestone publication of HP’s 20th annual Sustainable Impact Report that highlights the progress the company is making across its core pillars of Climate Action, Human Rights and Digital Equity. It follows recent actions the company has taken to accelerate progress, including some of the industry’s most comprehensive climate action goals, as well as aggressive steps to drive diversity, equity and inclusion and respect human rights across its ecosystem.



“Our Sustainable Impact strategy is helping to strengthen our communities while spurring innovation and growth across our business. Creating technology that inspires progress has always been one of HP’s greatest strengths, and we continue to hold ourselves accountable for achieving the goals we have set,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc.