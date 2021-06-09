 
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Releases Updated Development and Production Schedules and Launches New Coastline NFT Collection on OpenSea.io

Los Angeles, CA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) has released an update of its development and production schedule detailing the current status of all projects currently on the calendar. This update also includes BMEP’s launch of a new COASTLINE NFT Collection. 

The company also plans to begin adding select press interviews to its future updates in an effort to provide a wider range of information and a more consolidated picture of BMEP’s overall production progress and other company news.

HQGE President and BMEP CEO Marvin Williams commented, “In addition to providing our periodic ongoing update to the public and our shareholders regarding the full range of our Intellectual Property, we are pleased today to spotlight two special items. The narration of our documentary film, “Trees – A Planetary Treasure”, has been completed and is in final review and we expect to finish it within the coming days, at which time we will also release the identity of the narrator. We are also officially announcing that work is now underway on our newly launched COASTLINE NFT Collection project, which upon completion will culminate in another 90-minute documentary film.

*BMEP NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Collections Update

BMEP: COASTLINE - https://opensea.io/collection/bmep-coastline

*FEATURE FILMS

CAPTURED: Majority of pickups from producer notes completed. Final FX / Pickups from producer notes to be scheduled.
WRONG FOR RIGHT: Production Script ordered. Pre-production scheduled after approved script. Possible late June Pre-Production start.
LIVE: Production Script Ordered. Pre-production scheduled after approved script. Possible late June Pre-Production start.
ROSAMOND: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured. Currently pitching interested private equity financiers.
THE VACATION: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.
AVENUE M: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.
TRAILER: Treatment completed. Production Script required, not yet ordered.

*DOCUMENTARY FILMS

TREES: Narrator Secured. Narration currently being reviewed and added to edited film. Distribution announcement pending final review. Preparing soundtrack production.
COASTLINE: Currently in sporadic production through November of 2021. Production/location filming for Coastline taking place between projects.
DISTANCE: Treatment/Scattered Production, ongoing “IN-HOUSE” project.

