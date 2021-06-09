 
Pure Harvest Corporate Group Launches Zosi

09.06.2021   

New Product Line Incorporates a Patent Pending Cannabinoid Complex to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly-traded holding company focused on plant-derived nutraceuticals and emerging industries, is launching Zosi, a daily wellness regiment based on science that augments the functionality of the endocannabinoid system and optimizes a mindful, predictable, hormonal harmony.

“Zosi was created for those who want to live a healthy lifestyle and need an extra boost to help elevate their day. We have all been there, needing an extra cup of coffee to start our morning or some extra sugar to get us through the afternoon lull. Or maybe you need a little help turning off your brain at the end of the night to get a good night’s rest. Zosi’s product line will help in all three of those cases and is completely natural to give us the peace of mind that we are also craving,” said Matt Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Group.

Pure Harvest’s proprietary ingredient, Complex 612, combines patent pending technology and predictable bioavailability to deliver an exceptional consumer experience. Complex 612 features a proprietary, full-spectrum hemp extract which Zosi combines with functional mushrooms, eastern herbs, and other botanicals.

“People are searching for healthy, safe, sustainable solutions and alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals or the uncertainty of the cannabis and psychotropic markets. Delta-8 has been widely marketed across the country, but without the proper regulations and guidance, it is already being banned in several states and its safety is in question. Complex 612 is derived from all-natural U.S. grown hemp and delivers a predictable experience when combined with natural herbs and other adaptogenic botanicals.”

Zosi products contain numerous plant-based ingredients that combine to provide the peace and well-being that consumers want. A few of those ingredients are: 

  • Cannabinoid Complex 612 
  • Coconut (Cocos Nucifera) meat oil 
  • Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) root powder 
  • Turmeric (Curcuma longa) root powder 
  • Yerba mate (llex paraguariensis) leaf extract 
  • Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) fruiting body powder 
  • Cordyceps mushroom (Cordyceps sinensis) mycelium powder 
  • Rhodiola (Rhodiola rosea) root powder 

The full suite of Zosi products can be found at myzosi.com and is now available across the U.S.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group  

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp-derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition. 

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at

http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/admin/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules.  All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

