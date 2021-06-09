Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 09.06.2021, 15:03 | 23 | 0 |
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Tuesday 8 June 2021:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1048.1p
- including income, 1050.6p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1036.1p
- including income, 1038.6p
For further information, please contact: -
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 3.702p, due to be paid on 30 June 2021, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 3 June 2021, being the date upon which the Company’s
shares went ex-dividend.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0