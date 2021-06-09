HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Schedule of 2021 Annual General Meeting

MOSCOW, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (‘HeadHunter’ or the ‘Company’) (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) will hold the 2021 Annual General Meeting (the ‘AGM’) on August 10, 2021, at 10.00 a.m. (Moscow time) with the record date of June 16, 2021, at the Company’s headquarters at bldg. 10, Godovikova str. 9, 129085, Moscow, Russia.



The AGM notice and forms of the shareholder's proxy are available at the Company’s website: https://investor.hh.ru/governance/annual-general-meetings