CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Adds Second Advisory Board Member to Build Technical and Cyber-Security Relationships In Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Turkey

Chris Jackson, President, stated, “We are excited to have a seasoned Business Executive like Mr. Mike Meraviglia to join our Advisory Board. His aeronautical and technical background in various industries lead us to having him come on board. We are looking forward to him bringing CyberloQ to various Companies around the globe with his established contacts. https://CyberloQ.com/

Mike Meraviglia possesses a unique background as a commercial pilot with extensive international business experience.

Throughout Mike’s 30+ year aviation career, especially as a Boeing 787 Captain, he has experienced the importance of security in all aspects of an international, 24/7 operation.

According to Mike, “Effective security is proactive, not reactive. If you’re relying on reaction, the damage is often already done. I have seen that this belief is not only shared by CyberloQ, but is at the core of their technology, so I’m excited to join a team with this expertise.”

Mike’s International Business Development experience in the tech industry and relationships in Europe and Asia provides CyberloQ with access to a vast and growing market.

“Having represented technology companies in a global marketplace,” says Mike, “I understand the need for protecting information both financial and personal. I am looking forward to helping CyberloQ deploy its platform internationally.”

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/ .

About TurnScor

TurnScor helps consumers fix their credit scores by helping them apply the Fair Credit Reporting Act to verify the accuracy of their credit reports across all three agencies. TurnScor removes the need for consumers with no or low credit scores to work with attorneys and other firms to build or repair their credit. For more information, visit https://turnscor.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

