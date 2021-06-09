Sunshine Biopharma Mice Study for COVID-19 Treatment Progressing as Planned

MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs, today confirmed that its COVID-19 mice study currently underway at the University of Georgia is progressing as planned. The study is assessing the efficacy of two protease inhibitors in preventing transgenic mice challenged with SARS-CoV-2 from progressing to illness and death. Should these studies prove successful, the Company plans to file the data with the FDA and request authorization to do testing in actual COVID-19 patients. Sunshine Biopharma’s protease inhibitor treatment is anticipated to be orally available making it possible for the treatment to be in tablet form which can be taken at home.



“We are moving the project forward as fast as possible, albeit within the constraints of science,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We are optimistic that our research efforts will culminate in a drug that will help turn the page on the pandemic,” he added.