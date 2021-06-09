Sunshine Biopharma Mice Study for COVID-19 Treatment Progressing as Planned
MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral
drugs, today confirmed that its COVID-19 mice study currently underway at the University of Georgia is progressing as planned. The study is assessing the efficacy of two protease inhibitors in
preventing transgenic mice challenged with SARS-CoV-2 from progressing to illness and death. Should these studies prove successful, the Company plans to file the data with the FDA and request
authorization to do testing in actual COVID-19 patients. Sunshine Biopharma’s protease inhibitor treatment is anticipated to be orally available making it possible for the treatment to be in tablet
form which can be taken at home.
“We are moving the project forward as fast as possible, albeit within the constraints of science,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We are optimistic that our research efforts will culminate in a drug that will help turn the page on the pandemic,” he added.
About Sunshine Biopharma
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 3.7 million people worldwide since it first appeared in December 2019. There are currently no drugs that can effectively arrest replication of the virus in people who have contracted the illness. Sunshine Biopharma has completed the synthesis of four potential inhibitors of PLpro and subsequently identified a lead compound, SBFM-PL4. On February 1, 2021, Sunshine Biopharma entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Georgia for two Anti-Coronavirus compounds which the University of Georgia had previously developed and patented. The Company is currently advancing the development of these two compounds in parallel with its own SBFM-PL4 by conducting a transgenic mice study in collaboration with the University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy. The mice being used in the study have been genetically engineered to express the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) transmembrane protein in their lungs making them susceptible to lethal infection by SARS-CoV-2. The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses the hACE2 receptor to gain entry into human cells to replicate. The goal of the study is to determine if these protease inhibitors will protect the hACE2-transgenic mice from disease progression and death following infection with SARS-CoV-2. Should these mice studies prove successful, Sunshine Biopharma plans to submit the results to the FDA for authorization to conduct testing on actual COVID-19 patient volunteers in a Phase I clinical trial setting.
