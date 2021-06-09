Green Stream Subsidiary Chuck's Vintage to Sponsor Polo Hamptons 2021

Polo Hamptons is a luxury event held annually in the Hamptons (Bridgehampton). This Polo Match and Event is the perfect setting and market for any luxury brand to connect with a high-net-worth and high-income demo. Outstanding social media and celebrity opportunity. Event date is July 24, 2021.

New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage ( https://chucksvintageoriginal.com ), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, will be a sponsor for the Polo Hamptons 2021 ( http://www.polohamptons.com/ ) Polo Match and Event.

This match and event are produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world-renowned Hamptons. https://sociallifemagazine.com/ .

All Event Sponsorships Include Editorials, Feature Articles And Multimedia And Social Media, Networking And Press Opportunities for GSFI’s Chuck’s,Vintage, a prolific specialty fashion store and denim lifestyle brand popular among a number of influencers and celebrities.

Established in 2006, Chuck's Vintage is a store unlike any other; a true American original. The moment you step over the threshold at 16618 Marquez Ave, Pacific Palisades 90272, you find yourself amid abundant treasure. The selection of vintage denim has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in her store range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi's, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960's ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi's bells. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.

On May 21, 2021, Chuck’s opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128.

Chuck's Vintage was founded by GSFI former CEO Madeline Cammarata, who hailed from an illustrious background in fashion. Her career began as a fashion model, where she was soon discovered by the iconic and provocative fashion photographer Helmet Newton, launching Cammarata to the runways of Europe. Returning to the US, Madeline found a powerful niche in the high fashion world of denim, where she was instrumental in providing fabric development for powerful brands like 7 For All Mankind and provided thousands of pieces to celebrity and business elites from Steve Jobs to Morrisey and everywhere in between.