Clean Vision's Subsidiary 100Bio Unveils Breakthrough Tech Solution to Compostable Food Package Manufacturing

New Bioplastic Manufacturing Technology Substantially Lowers Cost of Entry for Conventional Packaging Producers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary 100BIO™ has developed and unveiled a proprietary, upgraded process that enables manufacturers of food packaging and serving products to produce its certified compostable products utilizing their legacy, conventional (petroleum-based plastic) manufacturing equipment.

100BIO is a technology provider of stylish, sustainable, and eco-friendly food packaging products for the food services and packaging industries. With its latest technology breakthrough, it offers a sustainable material solution to those manufactures looking to upgrade from petroleum-based plastic and transition to a compostable (non-toxic, biodegradable) option without compromising quality, or production efficiency or cost. 100BIO will provide the specifications of its new process to credentialled food packaging industry manufacturers or its materials consulting firms under NDA.

"I'm excited that our new tech processes represent a pivotal breakthrough to our industry and greatly increases the value of our manufacturing process and its end products," said 100BIO President, Jea So. "Consumer awareness of, and demand for, certified-compostable, single-use food packaging and serving products is growing daily. Manufacturers and consumers both want eco-friendly products, while the primary resistance we've encountered has been from manufacturers over the cost of production and transitioning from their conventional plastics production processes. This breakthrough effectively solves that for practical intents and purposes."

100BIO Bioplastic Technology Background

In general, the use of polylactid acid (PLA) as a bioplastic material requires less or no mechanical characteristic production processes in comparison to petroleum-based plastic, as well as far less reliance on thermal controls or considerations. Although PLA was initially used only in high-end products, increasing manufacturing efficiencies and rapidly growing market demand for eco-friendly vs. plastic materials in single-use packaging is leading to its widespread adoption.

