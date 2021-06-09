MHHC Enterprises Inc. Introduces E-Commerce Subsidiary, ONBLi Inc.

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ('MHHC' or the 'Company') (OTCPINK:MHHC), a diversified holding company is pleased to formally introduce ONBLi Inc. ("ONBLi") and its CEO, Anderson Salgado. ONBLi, the company's wholly …

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ('MHHC' or the 'Company') (OTCPINK:MHHC), a diversified holding company is pleased to formally introduce ONBLi Inc. ("ONBLi") and its CEO, Anderson Salgado. ONBLi, the company's wholly owned e-commerce subsidiary intends to simplify e-Commerce through its revolutionary FiNDiNG technology by matching consumers with optimal products based on the fundamental criteria of wants, needs, and budget. ONBLi's revolutionary and proprietary FiNDiNG technology addresses and solves the primary challenges of major players within the e-commerce space such as information overload, products and brands with the largest advertising budgets leading the customer search results, and products with unnecessary features being pushed to customers based on peer pressure or social demands.

"We are excited to have ONBLi leading the charge for MHHC's growth efforts going forward and couldn't have picked a more qualified person than Anderson Salgado to lead those efforts," commented Frank Hawley, CEO of MHHC. Mr. Salgado is an accomplished e-Commerce expert who in the past five years has made a name for himself for his acute knowledge of the Amazon Marketplace. This U.S. Marine Corps Veteran served in Operation Enduring Freedom from 2011-12, is also a University of Miami MBA Graduate, and was an Amazon Senior Vendor/General Manager for the Beauty and Professional Beauty Categories. Mr. Salgado was instrumental in developing the Pro and Luxury Beauty category while at Amazon (one of the fastest-growing categories of the platform since 2016) and he subsequently launched his own agency to help other brands to do the same. Mr. Salgado has been featured in Bloomberg and Business Insider magazines as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Amazon advertising, optimization and growth hacking.

Anderson Salgado, a Venezuelan immigrant, husband, and father of two, is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of ONBLi, a new platform that promises to simplify e-Commerce through a revolutionary finding technology. "I'm excited for what lies ahead and I look forward to leveraging my experience in e-commerce, especially as it relates to men's grooming and premium beauty products," added Salgado."

ONBLi members will also be able to subscribe to paid memberships that include free shipping in 48 states and/or extended warranties on all of ONBLi's products, partner brands, and third-party products. ONBLi hopes to disrupt the e-commerce space by FiNDiNG and MATCHiNG their members with the products, subjects, and information that best fits their wants, needs, and budget.