SusGlobal To Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 15:00  |  67   |   |   

Presentation at 4:15 p.m. ET on Monday, June 14, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is pleased to announce that it will present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4:15 pm Eastern Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on SusGlobal's website at https://irdirect.net/snrg or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2733/41645. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from June 14, 2021 through June 16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.
SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact
SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Marc Hazout, President and CEO
(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374
Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
(646) 829-9701
Email: shamsian@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651006/SusGlobal-To-Present-at-the-Lytham-P ...

Foto: Accesswire



Disclaimer

