Green Planet Group Secures Long-Term Funding

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that it has secured funding that will provide it with the capital required to continue its growth into a profitable company. The investors have already met their initial funding commitments and have pledged additional capital, as needed in the future. According to the investors, "Rarely does an industry benefit everyone involved including a feel-good investment knowing it is beneficial for the world and its inhabitants."

Complete the building improvements for our new "World Headquarters." Complete the move of the development growing system from Congress, AZ and install it in our new location. This will allow us to begin the startup of our urban farm including the hiring and training of staff. Once completely operational, the urban farm will begin to generate monthly revenues of approximately $37,000. Install an enhanced computer system including the ability to monitor customer growing systems worldwide, ensuring that each system is producing its maximum quantity of nutritious food. Conduct a search for and hiring of the professional talent needed to complement current management and help accelerate the development of our growing systems technologies. Update our in-house accounting system allowing us to full take advantage of our $21.6 million Non-Operating Loss (NOL) Carryforward which will reduce our future corporate taxes and improve profitability. Greatly enhance our marketing and sales programs including attending agricultural trade shows later this year.

The investors remarked, "We are excited to be part of this explosive opportunity and on the ground floor of an immense industry and even more excited about the company having a positive impact in this world and its populations. It is a win-win situation for farmers, consumers, the environment, for our children and children's children as well as for investors and shareholders.

It is a long-awaited technology that we are excited and passionate about to see it dramatically scaled and are confident in this emerging growth market and its future impact on healing the earth."

President/CEO Edmond L. Lonergan stated, "securing this funding allows the company's management to concentrate on its growth, while continuing to develop its technologies." Lonergan continued, "having funding partners that are passionate about high quality organic food production creates a team focused on advancing the health and natural wealth of our planet."

For more corporate information, see our newly designed website, www.greenplanetgroup.com.

You can find additional information on Healing the Earth and its revolutionary growing system, at www.healingtheearth.net. A link to the Healing the Earth website is also available on www.greenplanetgroup.com.

About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly owned subsidiaries: two operating companies and two development stage companies. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary has developed a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food with extremely low water use. XenTx Lubricants produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines which reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. AAQIS is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies is developing restorative technology for placer mine tailings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined - Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made.

