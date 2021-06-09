 
checkAd

Green Planet Group Secures Long-Term Funding

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 15:00  |  72   |   |   

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that it has secured funding that will provide it with the capital required to continue its growth into a …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that it has secured funding that will provide it with the capital required to continue its growth into a profitable company. The investors have already met their initial funding commitments and have pledged additional capital, as needed in the future. According to the investors, "Rarely does an industry benefit everyone involved including a feel-good investment knowing it is beneficial for the world and its inhabitants."

These funds are providing the capital to:

  1. Complete the building improvements for our new "World Headquarters."
  2. Complete the move of the development growing system from Congress, AZ and install it in our new location. This will allow us to begin the startup of our urban farm including the hiring and training of staff. Once completely operational, the urban farm will begin to generate monthly revenues of approximately $37,000.
  3. Install an enhanced computer system including the ability to monitor customer growing systems worldwide, ensuring that each system is producing its maximum quantity of nutritious food.
  4. Conduct a search for and hiring of the professional talent needed to complement current management and help accelerate the development of our growing systems technologies.
  5. Update our in-house accounting system allowing us to full take advantage of our $21.6 million Non-Operating Loss (NOL) Carryforward which will reduce our future corporate taxes and improve profitability.
  6. Greatly enhance our marketing and sales programs including attending agricultural trade shows later this year.

The investors remarked, "We are excited to be part of this explosive opportunity and on the ground floor of an immense industry and even more excited about the company having a positive impact in this world and its populations. It is a win-win situation for farmers, consumers, the environment, for our children and children's children as well as for investors and shareholders.

It is a long-awaited technology that we are excited and passionate about to see it dramatically scaled and are confident in this emerging growth market and its future impact on healing the earth."

President/CEO Edmond L. Lonergan stated, "securing this funding allows the company's management to concentrate on its growth, while continuing to develop its technologies." Lonergan continued, "having funding partners that are passionate about high quality organic food production creates a team focused on advancing the health and natural wealth of our planet."

For more corporate information, see our newly designed website, www.greenplanetgroup.com.

You can find additional information on Healing the Earth and its revolutionary growing system, at www.healingtheearth.net. A link to the Healing the Earth website is also available on www.greenplanetgroup.com.

About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly owned subsidiaries: two operating companies and two development stage companies. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary has developed a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food with extremely low water use. XenTx Lubricants produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines which reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. AAQIS is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies is developing restorative technology for placer mine tailings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined - Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made.

CONTACT:
Edmond L. Lonergan, CEO
elonergan@greenplanetgroup.com
Phone: 602-529-1550

SOURCE: Green Planet Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651015/Green-Planet-Group-Secures-Long-Term ...

Foto: Accesswire
Green Planet Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Planet Group Secures Long-Term Funding PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that it has secured funding that will provide it with the capital required to continue its growth into a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in ...
Phoenix Motorcars Builds Historic Third-Generation Electric Products at CA Facility
Athena Gold Closes CDN $500,000 First Tranche of Private Placement and Applies for Listing on the ...
Pampa Metals Initiates Drone-Flown Aeromagnetic Survey at its Block 3 Copper Project in Chile And ...
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.21
Green Planet Group Improves Food Security, Reduces the Impact of Climate Change