Athena Gold Closes CDN $500,000 First Tranche of Private Placement and Applies for Listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 6,250,000 Units for gross aggregate proceeds of CDN $500,000 of which $200,00 was purchased by affiliates of Athena. All securities issued in connection with the first tranche of the Offering are subject to applicable Canadian and United States hold periods. The Company has paid finder's fees on a portion of the Offering consisting of 7% cash and 7% broker warrants, each broker warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital stock of the Company at a price of CDN $0.15 until May 31, 2023.

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR) (" Athena " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of CDN $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital stock of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital stock of the Company at a price of CDN $0.15 until May 31, 2024.

Preliminary Prospectus and CSE Listing Application

On June 2, 2021, Athena filed a non-offering preliminary long form prospectus dated May 31, 2021 (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission for the purposes of becoming a reporting issuer in Canada pursuant to the securities legislation of the Province of British Columbia and to become eligible for listing and trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Preliminary Prospectus has been filed on the Company's SEDAR profile and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties at www.sedar.com.

The Company has applied for the listing and trading of its common shares on the CSE and listing will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the CSE. As of the date hereof, the CSE has not conditionally approved the Company's listing application and there is no assurance that it will do so.

John Power, President and CEO of the Company said, "The closing of the first tranche of our Offering and CSE listing application are important milestones for Athena as we pursue our aggressive exploration plans on our flagship Excelsior Springs project in Nevada."

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Athena is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ty Minnick as the Company's Chief Financial Officer in May 2021. Mr. Minnick is the former Chief Financial Officer and Director of Finance and Administration since mid-2011 for Bullfrog Gold Corp. He is a CPA with more than 25 years of experience and will be a strong contributor to Athena as the Company advances its plans.