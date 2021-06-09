 
iTolerance, Inc., a Company Pioneering Regenerative Medicine Without Immunosuppression, Announces Leadership Team

Autor: Accesswire
Company advancing regenerative cell therapy platform technology with broad utility toward first-in-man studyLead product candidate, ITOL-101, for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes entering IND-enabling studiesAnthony Japour, M.D., a seasonedbiotech …

  • Company advancing regenerative cell therapy platform technology with broad utility toward first-in-man study
  • Lead product candidate, ITOL-101, for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes entering IND-enabling studies
  • Anthony Japour, M.D., a seasonedbiotech and pharmaceutical executive with over 30 years of experience, appointed as Chief Executive Officer
  • Camillo Ricordi, M.D., one of the world's leading scientists in diabetes cure-focused research, cell transplantation and regenerative medicine, appointed as Chief Scientist

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced the formation of its Executive Leadership Team with the hiring of Anthony Japour, M.D. as Chief Executive Officer and Camillo Ricordi, M.D. as Chief Scientist.

Cameron Gray, Ph.D., J.D., founder and chairman of iTolerance, stated, "We are extremely excited to launch iTolerance with the initial appointments to our executive team of Drs. Japour and Ricordi. iTolerance has a unique opportunity to develop a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes and other regenerative medicine products that eliminate the need for chronic immunosuppression of patients. I believe that with Anthony and Camillo at the helm, iTolerance is well-positioned to develop and bring to market potentially curative treatments for diseases such as diabetes where there remains tremendous unmet medical need."

"I am very pleased to join iTolerance and to lead this exciting new company that has a potential breakthrough technology to make a real difference in the lives of patients with Type 1 Diabetes and potentially other rare diseases. The scientific founders and advisors of iTolerance have worked tirelessly over many years pioneering regenerative cell therapy without immunosuppression as a platform technology. This platform technology fuels a robust pipeline in many high-value indications and importantly, areas of significant unmet medical need," commented Dr. Japour. "I look forward to working with Dr. Ricordi along with the rest of our team, scientific founders and advisors to advance the iTolerance pipeline forward."

