IGI Creates Subsidiary IGI CyberLabs, Names Stuart Cohen as President

The cybersecurity services and software company is moving its Nodeware® SaaS platform and other IP to a wholly owned subsidiary focused on software sales and development solutions to accelerate growthPITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / …

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) announces today that the company is creating a wholly owned subsidiary to support its Nodeware solution and continued software development: IGI CyberLabs. The company has named cybersecurity industry veteran Stuart Cohen as the new President of IGI CyberLabs.

The cybersecurity services and software company is moving its Nodeware® SaaS platform and other IP to a wholly owned subsidiary focused on software sales and development solutions to accelerate growth

Foto: Accesswire

IGI is sharing this news today as it showcases the company at the ChannelPro SMB Forum-Dallas, both in person and virtually.

Foto: Accesswire

IGI is the creator of the patented Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution, its proprietary SaaS solution that was developed by IGI's own cybersecurity practitioners to provide complete network visibility and monitoring to help businesses lower their risk of a cyber attack. Nodeware is unique in the VM market, combining new device recognition with vulnerability scanning to enable businesses to easily monitor their network, identify security gaps, and access detailed reports in order to achieve security compliance-all while running silently in the background during normal business hours.

"Nodeware is a cost-effective vulnerability management solution tailored for the unique requirements of small and medium businesses," Cohen said. "This solution identifies devices and vulnerabilities on networks that are constantly under attack. And Nodeware's ability to scan during normal business hours without any disruption to the network is a game-changer, making it a must-have for business executives and owners who are concerned about their business continuity."

Cohen joined IGI to help bring Nodeware to a wider audience through a network of partners and to build out the portfolio of offerings for IGI CyberLabs. The new subsidiary is focused on providing solutions-like Nodeware-to SMBs that were previously only affordable or accessible to larger corporations that have CISOs and CIOs. With many small businesses concerned about cyber security risk, Nodeware helps bring a cost-effective security solution to this underserved segment of the market.