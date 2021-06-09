Celcuity Announces Appointment of Dr. Igor Gorbatchevsky as VP of Clinical Development and Jill Krause as VP of Clinical Operations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced the addition of …

"We are very excited to have Igor and Jill join Celcuity and lead our clinical development and clinical operations teams. Each has very relevant experience at both large pharmaceutical and small biopharma companies," said Celcuity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Sullivan. "Igor has over two decades of hands-on oncology drug development experience, including successful regulatory IND and NDA/BLA filings across several drug classes. Jill brings deep clinical operations expertise, including over nine years of experience managing and executing trials in breast cancer."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced the addition of two new senior executives to its clinical drug development and operations team. Igor Gorbatchevsky, MD, joined Celcuity as VP of Clinical Development and Jill Krause joined as VP of Clinical Operations.

Prior to joining Celcuity, Dr. Gorbatchevsky worked for MEI Pharma (MEI), an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, where he was the VP of Clinical Development. MEI's pipeline included zandelisib, an oral PI3K-delta inhibitor. He had previously served as the VP of Clinical Science at Iovance Biotherapeutics, as a Global Clinical Leader at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and as a Senior Medical Director at Daiichi-Sankyo a global pharmaceutical company. At Bayer, his responsibilities included leadership of the Global Clinical Development Team for ALIQOPA (copanlisib), a pan-PI3K inhibitor approved by the FDA for treatment of patients with follicular lymphoma.

Dr. Gorbatchevsky commented, "Gedatolisib is well positioned to become a first-in-class PI3K/mTOR inhibitor. It uniquely combines low nanomolar potency against all Class I PI3K isoforms and mTOR with a compelling pharmacokinetic profile. The clinical safety data obtained so far suggests gedatolisib is much better tolerated compared to other targeted agents in this class. The opportunity to develop gedatolisib for patients with ER+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer and other tumor types is very exciting."

Prior to joining Celcuity, Ms. Krause worked for Odonate Therapeutics, a developer of an oral chemotherapy to treat breast cancer, where she served as VP of Clinical Operations Quality as well as VP of Study Management and Medical Affairs. She also served in a variety of different clinical operations roles at Pfizer for over 10 years and led clinical operations teams at several clinical research organizations.