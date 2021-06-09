

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.06.2021 / 15:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Günter Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of 371 shares as part of supervisory board remuneration (own shares of the issuer)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

