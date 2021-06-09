 
Boxlight Wins “Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year” Award in 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that – EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, announced that Boxlight Corporation, has been selected as winner of the “Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year” award in the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, honoring Boxlight’s MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform.

The MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform combines innovative lesson building and instructional tools to help create an active and engaged learning environment. Teachers and students can connect to lessons from anywhere making it a complete solution for in-class, remote, and hybrid learning.

MimioConnect is built for today’s anytime, anywhere learning environment - specifically designed as a web-accessible learning platform. Students can access activities, lessons, and live sessions using any web-enabled device and the built-in conference tool enables teachers and students to view one another during a live lesson. Additionally, the platform includes an extensive library of mini-lessons and activities that can be assigned to the whole class, a small group, or an individual student. Media tools such as images, video, and web links allow teachers to create lessons that will motivate and engage students, while collaboration tools boost active participation and foster the student voice.

“We have been inundated this past year with the terms ‘distance teaching’ and ‘online learning’ but the most urgent need has been a blended learning program that combines the best of what happens in the physical classroom – participation, individualized instruction, immediate feedback and more, with cloud-based services and digital content,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “MimioConnect serves as a breakthrough platform for this need, helping simplify teaching for any learning environment while also enhancing strategies and techniques for managing the student learning experience. Congratulations to Boxlight for winning our ‘Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year’ award in such an incredible circumstance.”

