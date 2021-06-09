LiveVox to Present at the Northland Capital Markets Customer Engagement SaaS Conference on Tuesday, June 15th

In order to access this presentation, please register here or visit the Crescent Acquisition Corp Investor Relations page ( www.crescentspac.com/investor-relations.html ). If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting at the event, please contact your Northland Capital Markets representative.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”) a cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that its CEO, Louis Summe, and its CFO, Gregg Clevenger, will present at the Northland Capital Markets Customer Engagement SaaS Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, is a cloud-based contact center platform. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, customer relationship management (CRM), and workforce optimization (WFO), LiveVox delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to reduce compliance risk. LiveVox’s reliable, easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies on channels of choice to help drive contact center performance. Founded in 2000, LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Atlanta, Denver, St. Louis, Colombia, and Bangalore. To learn more, visit www.livevox.com.

On January 14, 2021, LiveVox announced plans to merge with Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent”) to become a publicly traded company. Consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Crescent’s stockholders.

About Crescent Acquisition Corp

Crescent is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Crescent Capital, Robert D. Beyer and Todd M. Purdy for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $17 billion of committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable software and services investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Infor, BMC, Neustar, Ensemble Health Partners, Vector Solutions, and 20-20 Technologies.