CareCloud’s talkEHR Releases the Next Generation of its talkPHR Patient Portal

As part of CareCloud’s overall strategy and investment to improve the patient experience for its medical group and health system clients, the new consumer-facing web app delivers a faster, more intuitive user experience while giving patients increased control over their personal health information, empowering them to take a more active role in their care.

SOMERSET, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced an all-new release of its talkEHR patient portal, talkPHR .

The newly available talkPHR platform now includes these additional features and capabilities:

Enhanced User Experience

Optimized from the ground up, talkPHR’s user interface has been enhanced to give patients a faster, more responsive, and intuitive experience, driving increased patient satisfaction and engagement.



Medical practices can digitize their patient registration process and clinical intake forms, allowing patients to easily enter and update personal and clinical information, including comprehensive clinical histories, which can then easily flow through directly into the talkEHR platform.



Patients can more easily message with their providers, share documents and request in-person or telehealth consultations through self-service capabilities, reducing administrative burden on practice staff.



Incorporating both patient and clinician feedback, patients can easily connect with their providers through a more seamless telehealth experience.

talkPHR’s unified user account gives patients the opportunity to view and manage their medical data across multiple providers with a single log-in. Patients are also able to manage the medical records of their dependents, all from talkPHR’s intuitive dashboard.



“Today, millions of patients have the ability to access the next generation of our talkPHR portal and its integrated telehealth experience,” said Adeel Sarwar, CTO, CareCloud. “We stand by our commitment to provide practices with the tools they need to provide exceptional care and an unmatched patient experience, within the medical office or virtually.”

talkPHR is a fully integrated, cloud-based patient portal that connects patients to their healthcare provider through a simple and powerful app accessible across devices and platforms. To learn more about the full capabilities of talkPHR, click here.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

