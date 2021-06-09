Barrett-Jackson Partners with CurrencyWorks to Launch Motoclub.io and the First Digital Collectible Marketplace for Car Enthusiasts

Motoclub is a digital collectibles marketplace for car enthusiasts who buy and sell automotive memorabilia and provides content and experiences in the form of NFTs. The initial launch will feature four specially selected vehicles that sold on the auction block at the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in March.

Los Angeles CA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider, today announced the formation of Motoclub.io, the premier NFT and digital collectible site for car enthusiasts.

The four cars featured in this NFT auction are each the very first of their kind – all VIN 001. Online bidding will commence on June 9th, 2021. Click here to register and bid.

The live auction will commence on June 18th and June 19th at the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction.

Each NFT will feature 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet.

The four special VIN 001 vehicles chosen for this historic NFT auction include:

Lot #4001 - 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 - Live auction June 18th

Lot #4002 - 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition - Live auction June 18th

Lot #4003 - 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door - Live auction June 19th

Lot #4004 - 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 - Live auction June 19th



Pack drops of VIN 001 vehicles and other automobile digital collectibles to become available over the coming months, culminating in the Motoclub digital automobile marketplace to be launched at the Barrett-Jackson Houston Auction September 16-18, 2021.

CurrencyWorks, a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider CurrencyWorks will provide and operate the curated Motoclub platform for the minting, selling, and trading of NFTs.

“Barrett-Jackson has blazed the trail in the collector car world for decades, and the roll-out of the first NFTs in our industry is another great example of our team introducing new and exciting ways to engage the hobby,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “In the early 1990s, we were the first collector car auction to offer live online bidding and, in 1997, we were the first collector car auction to be featured on live television. We’re thrilled to now be the first to introduce the expanding and exciting NFT platform to the collector car world.”

“The value of a physical car and an NFT are quickly becoming at par with one another,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “The advantage of an NFT in this space is that you can have a piece of the pie and it can come in many forms. This is the future of collectibles in an industry that has been not been available to many in the past. Barrett-Jackson is a leader in fine car collectibles and partnering with them on motoclub.io is going to be amazingly disruptive for the future in this space.”

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

