Liquid Media Group Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire iGEMS

iGEMS is the ultimate internet guide to engaging movies and series, with the most comprehensive recommendation engine on the market. Human curation, word of mouth and machine learning combine to help audiences discover what to watch, and where they can find it. In addition to the traditional genre and trending carousels, iGEMS differentiates itself from other guides by including recommendations of movies and series not found in the massive libraries of the larger streaming platforms, and movie and TV collections curated especially for their users, from a trusted guide with years of curation experience. In addition, they recommend gems on Filmocracy and titles playing exclusively on niche platforms, including projects still on the film festival circuit.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced the signing of a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire iGEMStv, Inc. which provides a curated platform of content recommendations, including quality movies, TV series and TV shows. Under the terms of the LOI, Liquid would acquire iGEMStv (“iGEMS”) for up to 566,667 shares, and iGEMStv must achieve revenues totalling over US$9.5M to trigger three of the four equal tranches.

“We look forward to welcoming iGEMS into the Liquid business family. Their unique blend of machine learning, human curation and deep experience in the space drives content discoverability for consumer audiences seeking the very best content in all genres. At the same time, iGEMS would become yet another channel to help IP owners working with Liquid reach a wider audience,” said Liquid CEO Ron Thomson.

The iGEMS platform offers advanced search tools, allowing users to search by genre, category, emoji or mood. Audiences can select multiple age and genre categories to find the right fit for their movie and series binge. Viewers can also have Dashboards with profiles to track their watchlists, ratings and reviews, while sharing with other fans.

“As streaming content choices continue to expand, iGEMS is excited to be providing a valuable solution, anchored by human curation, to connect audiences to engaging content on the myriad of platforms coming to market,” says Jon Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO of iGEMS.

In 2020, iGEMSpro was introduced as a solution for filmmakers, film festivals and industry professionals, offering educational resources, courses, industry reports and aggregated news, video and podcast content. The Film Festival Mastery course has become an industry leader, helping filmmakers navigate the film festival circuit; and The Mine provides an ongoing blog report, taking a deeper dive into the independent film sector.