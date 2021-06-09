 
Rapid Nutrition Helps Health-Focused Consumers Continue to Flatten the Curve with SystemLS Wellness Brand

Autor: Accesswire
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Following on the heels of recent explosive international @systemls social media growth, Rapid Nutrition (OTCQB:RPNRF) enjoyed an 500% percent increase in brand followers who tuned in to check out acclaimed Chef Jason Roberts' innovative new video series of healthy recipe for busy families. The company recently announced a partnership with celebrity Chef Roberts, who showcases Rapid Nutrition's SystemLS wellness brand through a series of fun and creative recipe videos.

"As health and wellness remain top of mind across the globe, we want to encourage and remind families that eating well and living well are possible, even for those who have been less active over the past year or are still experiencing lockdowns," said Rapid Nutrition Executive Director and CEO Simon St. Ledger. "Expanded access, convenience and a focus on wellness make it easier than ever to enjoy organic products that support an overall healthy lifestyle."

Obesity continues to reach epidemic proportions globally, tripling since 1975 and leading to the deaths of nearly 3 million people per year, according to the World Health Organization.

Helping people get "slim with science," the SystemLS product range includes a variety of high-protein shakes, organic superfoods, vegan powders, natural metabolism boosters and high-fiber bars, all backed with evidenced-based health benefits. Products are available on the company's Amazon store.

To make health and wellness easier and more accessible, Chef Roberts' recipes feature healthy Chocolate Espresso Brownie Bars, Green Pancakes, Bliss Protein Balls, Passionfruit and Vanilla Cheesecake, smoothies and more. Chef Roberts is a former cast member of "The Chew;" he earned "Best Host" and "Best Health & Lifestyle Program" from the American Accolades Awards for his food talk show "Jason Roberts' Taste" on the Pax Television Network. The author of three cookbooks that focus on nutritious recipes, Chef Roberts created Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry, an annual fundraiser with Share Our Strength designed to fight hunger.

"As we continue to grow our business in North American, in particular, Rapid Nutrition has expanded both outreach and manufacturing to meet demand for organic wellness products," St. Ledger added. "Over the past year, our online connection with consumers - whether through Chef Roberts' videos or our new Amazon store - has been incredibly impactful to consumers and our company alike."

