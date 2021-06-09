 
checkAd

DGAP-DD Elmos Semiconductor SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.06.2021, 15:31  |  55   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2021 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sven-Olaf
Last name(s): Schellenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 247 shares as part of supervisory board remuneration (own shares of the issuer)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68706  09.06.2021 



Elmos Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Elmos Semiconductor SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09.06.2021 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG's Portfoliounternehmen peaq schließt eine EUR 2,5 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: Scherzer & Co. AG: Beteiligung an peaq Technology GmbH
DGAP-News: clearvise AG: clearvise AG erzielt deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im Geschäftsjahr 2020
Havn Life gibt Einzelhandelspartnerschaft mit Lebensmittelkette 'Choices Markets' bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG's portfolio company peaq closes EUR 2,5 million investment and announces ...
EQS-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Helps Health-Focused Consumers Continue to Flatten the Curve ...
DGAP-News: CEWE: Zwölfte Dividenden-Steigerung in Folge
DGAP-News: Metallic Minerals Corp. beginnt mit über 10.000 m umfassenden Bohrprogramm auf dem Silberprojekt ...
eno energy GmbH: Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfonds gewährt eno energy ein Stabilisierungspaket in Millionenhöhe
DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON erhöht Prognose für Auftragseingänge, Umsatzerlöse und EBIT-Marge / Kundennachfrage ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
DGAP-News: Izotropic aktualisiert Zeitplan für klinische Studien und Herstellung der ersten Izoview-Geräte
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE deutsch
09.06.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE english
09.06.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE deutsch
09.06.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE english
09.06.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE deutsch
09.06.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE deutsch
09.06.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE english
25.05.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE deutsch
25.05.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE english
25.05.21
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE english