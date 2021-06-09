Q2 Unveils New Innovation Studio Solution

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced the launch of its new Q2 Innovation Studio solution to help banks and credit unions quickly and efficiently deliver differentiated experiences to their end-users. Built on Q2’s flexible, modern, and open digital banking platform, Q2 Innovation Studio enables financial institutions (FIs) to innovate faster to meet their account holders’ needs and expectations.

The Q2 Innovation Studio is a portfolio of technologies and programs that FIs and Q2 fintech partners can leverage to design, develop and distribute innovative digital banking products, services, and features. The Q2 Innovation Studio, built with Q2’s award-winning SDK, which more than 400 banks and credit unions are taking advantage of to deliver thousands of differentiated experiences, enables banks and credit unions to deliver applications and services to their account holders with unprecedented speed, ease and flexibility. In addition, through the Q2 Marketplace and Partner Accelerator Programs, FIs can now select and deploy pre-integrated apps fast, without investing in development and implementation resources or the time-consuming evaluation process.

The Q2 Innovation Studio also offers programs designed to help fintech companies and other technology providers increase sales velocity and minimize customer acquisition cost with one single integration, built-in marketing and sales support. The Q2 Innovation Studio grants companies access to a vast network of more than 450 banks and credit unions as well as their ~18.3 million account holders and ~1.75 million business accounts. This access to FIs and account holders allows Q2 partners to drive more business and deploy these integrations in a new and innovative way, resulting in faster time to revenue and scale.

“The financial services industry at large is faced with an overwhelming need to innovate faster and deliver differentiated offerings quickly, to keep up with the changing expectations of their account holders,” said Adam Blue, chief technology officer, Q2. “Banks, credit unions and fintechs all have big ideas and want to deliver new personalized product offerings, but the old legacy model for innovation is broken and ineffective - it simply takes too long and costs too much. The Q2 Platform with Innovation Studio empowers companies to control their innovation roadmap and deliver new applications, services and experiences faster.”