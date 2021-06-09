Sinclair to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that its annual stockholders meeting, scheduled for June 28th, will be webcast on its website, www.sbgi.net. Certain members of the Board of Directors and senior management will be attending virtually, and it is recommended that investors and other interested parties do the same. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.sbgi.net under Investors/Webcasts or by dialing (877) 407-8033. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website for a period of time after the meeting date.

Due to the format of the meeting, no stockholder attending remotely will be able to vote or revoke a proxy through the teleconference or webcast, nor participate actively. The Company strongly encourages each stockholder to vote its shares using one of the methods indicated in the Company’s proxy materials, or through a broker, a bank, or other nominee’s voting instruction form.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005555/en/