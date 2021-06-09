Company reported 123% year-over-year revenue growth for Q1 2021, driven by strong U.S. and international demand for the BolaWrap

Company recently announced that the BolaWrap remote restraint device is now approved for sale in Italy and that the LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program extension begins in Q3 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced that CEO Tom Smith will be presenting at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference to be held on June 14-16, 2021.

Mr. Smith will provide an overview of the Company, including its BolaWrap remote restraint device and WRAP Reality simulation-based training platform, the growing market interest both in the U.S. and internationally, new BolaWrap pilot program announcements, successful police field uses preventing escalation of force, and its strong first-quarter 2021 financial results and operating metrics.

Presentation date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Presentation time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

Event registration link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2725/41498

The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

WRAP management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from June 14-16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at http://www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.