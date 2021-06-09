 
Rising Incidence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome among Women Drives the U.S. Digital Ovulation Test Kits Market Demand Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. digital ovulation test kit market grew at about 4% CAGR until 2020, according to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The U.S. digital ovulation test kit market is expected to reach US$ 95.1 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% for 2021 - 2031.

The demand for digital ovulation test kits will accelerate in response to the increase in working women population and rising need of self-sustained digital ovulation test kits.

As per data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 6% of married women in the U.S. aged 15-44 years were unable to conceive in 2019.

The report also states that approximately 12% of 15-44 years aged women face difficulty in conceiving or carrying a pregnancy even after trying for one year.

Rising necessity for cost-efficient and accurate digital ovulation test kits in the market for fertility monitoring will increase the demand for digital ovulation kits in the U.S.

Key manufacturers are focusing on initiating various awareness campaigns and online education programs to spread awareness regarding PCOS and PCOD in women. The collaboration between government and healthcare organization to improve fertility rates across the nation will elevate the market demand.

Digital ovulation test kits assist users to keep an eye on fertility disorders. The rapid adoption of digital strip readers for ovulation tests creates an ideal environment for market growth.

Line indicator ovulation test kits have become outdated as women find it difficult to interpret test results. Digital ovulation test kits provide direct results in the form of digital display. The new models can connect to your smartphone and deliver the results.

As per a study conducted by Clearblue regarding feasibility, it became evident that the use of digital devices has reduced the chances of errors and misinterpretation by around 70%. High accuracy and ease of use will fuel the market demand in upcoming years.

 "Extensive research and development in the field of ovulation test kits led to invention of digital ovulation testing kits with smartphone connectivity to track the fertility hormones. Focus on innovation will drive the U.S. digital ovulation test kits market during the forecast period," says a FMI analyst

