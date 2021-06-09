eCivis and HdL Companies Partner to Support City and County Governments

eCivis and HdL will draw on their extensive combined public sector experience projected to help local governments to maximize federal funding for the communities they serve. Through this relationship, HdL will be responsible for project management and initial data collection, and eCivis will leverage its expertise in accurately calculating and negotiating indirect costs to maximize revenue from federal programs.

eCivis , the most widely used SaaS-based grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, announced today that it has entered into a strategic relationship with HdL Companies (HdL), a leader of auditing, operations, and revenue solutions for public agencies. eCivis is a subsidiary of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

“HdL understands the power of collaboration and mutual support, and values opportunities to provide greater financial insights to our municipal partners,'' said Andrew Nickerson, President/CEO of HdL Companies. “The services eCivis provides are a great fit for our clients and will align well with our goal of adding value to local communities. Together, we will offer robust solutions that enable transparency and efficiency.”

“Governments are under enormous pressure to deliver constituent services quickly and efficiently during an ongoing period of intense budget uncertainty, and eCivis is uniquely suited to provide turnkey solutions that help tackle these complex challenges,” said James Ha, CEO of eCivis. “HdL shares our passion for local government, and this relationship will bring tremendous value to our customers and the communities they serve. We look forward to the expected expansion of our services through HdL and hope to see our complementary services enable success for more state and local governments in the future.”

About eCivis

Since 2000, eCivis has been empowering its customers to enrich the communities they serve by simplifying and transforming the grant funding process. As the most widely used SaaS grant management system in the public sector, eCivis is trusted to guide its customers through the grants process. eCivis solutions are powering the efforts of thousands of state, local and tribal government agencies to increase grant revenues, track financial and program performance, and prepare cost allocation plans and budgets. For more information, visit www.ecivis.com.