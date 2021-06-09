 
VIZIO Surpasses 11 Million Addressable Enabled TVs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it has surpassed 11.2 million addressable TVs across the U.S. that enable frame-accurate dynamic ad insertion. The news comes on the heels of numerous successful ad campaigns from America’s top TV networks.

The number represents a significant milestone for members of Project OAR, the addressable advertising consortium founded by VIZIO and America’s top TV media companies. By expanding the addressable footprint, programmers are able to deliver and manage addressable TV ad inventory inside of linear programming broadcast to homes across America.

“Addressable TV advertising has arrived. This milestone pushes the consortium beyond a “Project” and into an addressable business. We have worked to put standards in place in collaboration with top networks to deliver addressable campaigns at scale and enhance the TV experience for viewers at home. With the infrastructure in place and more campaigns going live in the market, we are making it possible to deploy, manage and sell dynamic ads for local and national inventory,” said Adam Gaynor, VP Network Partnerships and Head of Addressable for VIZIO and OAR.

Addressable Campaigns Go Live

The Project OAR consortium, which is composed of America’s top television networks and operators and VIZIO, have worked hard to create open standards that anyone in the ecosystem can use to increase the relevancy of advertising and improve linear viewing for consumers.

AMC Networks, FOX and WarnerMedia are among several of the companies that have executed national addressable campaigns using the OAR standard to deliver more relevant advertising experiences within linear and on-demand formats on smart TVs. With addressable campaigns, companies can reach audiences regardless of where, when or how they choose to view television.

“We started our first addressable campaign in late 2020 and have continued to air addressable campaigns across our national inventory and complemented by set-top box VOD and CTV, allowing for true convergence,” said Kristine Bayles, VP, Advanced Advertising, AMC. “Working with OAR, we are helping to push standards that the entire industry can use. With over 30% of our linear viewership being addressable, we are unlocking new opportunities for brands to connect directly with the intended consumer with precision.”

Wertpapier


