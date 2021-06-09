 
checkAd

Houlihan Lokey Expands Its Software Coverage Capabilities With Experienced Hire

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 16:00  |  44   |   |   

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Walid Khiari has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the TMT Group to cover software companies. He is based in San Francisco.

Mr. Khiari joins from Rothschild & Co., where he was a Managing Director in the global technology investment banking group. While there, he successfully helped launch its investment banking practice in Silicon Valley, building a 10-person team and advising on a broad range of transactions in the enterprise software and e-commerce sectors, among others. Prior to Rothschild & Co., Mr. Khiari was a Director in Credit Suisse’s technology group in San Francisco, providing M&A and capital-raising advice to clients across the enterprise software ecosystem.

“To borrow from Marc Andreessen, software continues to ‘eat the world,’ particularly as the impact of the pandemic both highlights and accelerates the ongoing trend of digitization across all facets of our economy and society,” said Rob Louv, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s TMT Group. “Walid’s market knowledge and transaction expertise in the software space is nothing less than outstanding, and I am confident that his advice and guidance will be tremendously valuable to our clients as this trend continues.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s collaborative culture, unmatched depth of private equity relationships, and dominance in the mid-cap segment of the M&A markets, where the heart of the economy beats loudest and where M&A activity is consistently active, present an exciting opportunity for me to assist our corporate and financial sponsor clients in the software sector. I look forward to helping the TMT Group continue to grow its track record of success as software becomes an increasingly integral part of the way we work, learn, play, and socialize,” said Mr. Khiari.

Mr. Khiari holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Paris-Sorbonne and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

With 67 financial professionals covering 25 sectors around the world, Houlihan Lokey’s TMT Group provides M&A advisory, private capital raising, debt and equity financing, restructuring services, financial opinions, valuations, and distressed services for hundreds of technology, telecom, media, entertainment, and gaming companies. Its clients run the gamut, from early-stage businesses and midsize companies to large, publicly traded corporations. From 2018 to 2020, the firm was ranked as the No. 1 advisor for U.S. technology, media, entertainment, and telecom transactions under $5 billion*, according to Refinitiv.

*Includes acquired firm transactions.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

Houlihan Lokey Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Expands Its Software Coverage Capabilities With Experienced Hire Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Walid Khiari has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the TMT Group to cover software companies. He is based in San Francisco. Mr. Khiari joins from Rothschild & Co., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.21
Houlihan Lokey Builds Secondary Advisory with Senior Hire
11.05.21
Houlihan Lokey Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results