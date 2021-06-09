Morgan Stanley Announces Inaugural Winners of the Sustainable Solutions Award and Collaborative

The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing (the Institute) today announced the inaugural cohort of its Sustainable Solutions Collaborative (the Collaborative), an initiative to identify breakthrough innovations that address systemic change to support sustainability. Spanning Africa, and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America, the five winners will participate in a bespoke yearlong strategic collaboration with the Institute where they will tap into the full range of Morgan Stanley’s expertise, networks and resources to help them achieve scale. Each winner will also receive an award of $250,000 to increase the impact and reach of their initiative.

Each member of the Sustainable Solutions Collaborative was selected for developing a breakthrough concept aimed at solving critical global challenges. The five inaugural participants of the 2021 Sustainable Solutions Collaborative come from a diverse group of organizations and backgrounds: