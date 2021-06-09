 
checkAd

Verizon partners with Encircle to build tech spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 16:00  |  59   |   |   

What you need to know:

  • Verizon expands LBGTQ+ community support through partnering with Encircle to build community homes with next-gen technology, including 5G, providing resources and tools to LGBTQ+ youth and their families.
  • Increases financial support for PFLAG National, reaching a total of $1 million to support LGBTQ+ education and advocacy.
  • Actions build onto the company’s long time commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and championing the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and beyond, to help move the world forward for all.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will partner with Encircle, a nonprofit that builds safe spaces by creating homes across the country for LGBTQ+ youth, young adults, and families to help find support and belonging, with the goal to promote digital inclusion across the LGBTQ+ community.

Verizon has committed $1 million to partner with Encircle to develop custom tech-inspired learning spaces within four new and existing Encircle homes with emerging technology, including 5G connectivity where available, to transform the way the youth connect, learn, and create. Verizon will also supply devices across all Encircle homes, including mobile hotspots, to support fully remote and hybrid operations. Verizon will work with local partners to deliver digital skills training and drive digital inclusion within the Encircle community.

“We believe in the power of technology to transform people's lives and help to build a more inclusive society,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon. “We're excited to partner with Encircle to give LGBTQ+ youth and their families a safe place to receive resources that will help advance their skills and promote our shared goal of equitable economic opportunity.”

“We strive to give LGBTQ+ youth a positive and loving environment that builds support within their communities where they can realize their full potential,” said Stephanie Larsen, CEO of Encircle. “This incredible support from Verizon makes our nationwide expansion possible and will improve countless LGBTQ+ lives, reminding them that they are perfect, just as they are.”

Additionally, Verizon has pledged $250,000 to PFLAG National, the nation’s first and largest organization for the parents, families, and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. This brings Verizon’s total support of the organization to $1 million, over the last four years. The donation will focus on PFLAG National’s creation of a virtual community and pathways to support communities of color through national virtual support meetings. The donation will also expand the organization’s support to parents, families, and allies, with a strategic investment in staffing and technology.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon partners with Encircle to build tech spaces for LGBTQ+ youth What you need to know: Verizon expands LBGTQ+ community support through partnering with Encircle to build community homes with next-gen technology, including 5G, providing resources and tools to LGBTQ+ youth and their families.Increases financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board