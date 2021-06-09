Verizon partners with Encircle to build tech spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

What you need to know:



Verizon expands LBGTQ+ community support through partnering with Encircle to build community homes with next-gen technology, including 5G, providing resources and tools to LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

Increases financial support for PFLAG National, reaching a total of $1 million to support LGBTQ+ education and advocacy.

Actions build onto the company’s long time commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and championing the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and beyond, to help move the world forward for all.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will partner with Encircle, a nonprofit that builds safe spaces by creating homes across the country for LGBTQ+ youth, young adults, and families to help find support and belonging, with the goal to promote digital inclusion across the LGBTQ+ community.

Verizon has committed $1 million to partner with Encircle to develop custom tech-inspired learning spaces within four new and existing Encircle homes with emerging technology, including 5G connectivity where available, to transform the way the youth connect, learn, and create. Verizon will also supply devices across all Encircle homes, including mobile hotspots, to support fully remote and hybrid operations. Verizon will work with local partners to deliver digital skills training and drive digital inclusion within the Encircle community.

“We believe in the power of technology to transform people's lives and help to build a more inclusive society,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon. “We're excited to partner with Encircle to give LGBTQ+ youth and their families a safe place to receive resources that will help advance their skills and promote our shared goal of equitable economic opportunity.”

“We strive to give LGBTQ+ youth a positive and loving environment that builds support within their communities where they can realize their full potential,” said Stephanie Larsen, CEO of Encircle. “This incredible support from Verizon makes our nationwide expansion possible and will improve countless LGBTQ+ lives, reminding them that they are perfect, just as they are.”

Additionally, Verizon has pledged $250,000 to PFLAG National, the nation’s first and largest organization for the parents, families, and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. This brings Verizon’s total support of the organization to $1 million, over the last four years. The donation will focus on PFLAG National’s creation of a virtual community and pathways to support communities of color through national virtual support meetings. The donation will also expand the organization’s support to parents, families, and allies, with a strategic investment in staffing and technology.