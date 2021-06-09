 
IPG Announces Climate Action Plan as Part of an Integrated ESG Program

First Company in the Advertising & Marketing Sector to Publish SASB Report
Commits to Set a Science Based Target
Will Source 100% Renewable Electricity by 2030
Joins The Climate Pledge co-Founded by Amazon and Global Optimism

New York, NY, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that as part of its growing commitment to addressing ESG (environmental, social and governance) concerns, the company is moving forward on an ambitious climate action plan that consists of three simultaneous goals.

In addition to these new climate goals, IPG also published its first SASB Report, becoming the first company globally to publish in alignment with SASB’s Advertising & Marketing Sustainability Accounting Standard. This evolution in our ESG reporting and enhanced disclosure is geared toward providing financially material sustainability information to investors.

“Sustainable transformation is an imperative for us, and we are committed to utilizing all available levers to advance our ESG goals,” noted Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer, IPG. “The steps we are taking today represent a significant move forward in terms of assessing and reducing our carbon footprint. We have been thoughtful about these commitments, and understand that to successfully address climate change, we have to look at behavioral changes we can implement to minimize our contribution to the problem. These will include travel policies, energy-efficient buildings and responsible consumption while at work, whether that’s home-based or in-office. We also recognize our special responsibility as a marketing communications company to drive positive change not only on climate, but also on human capital, diversity, equity and inclusion, data ethics and privacy, as well as responsible media and content, which is reflected in our SASB report,” concluded Krakowsky.

Regarding IPG’s climate action plan, the company has committed to set an emissions reduction target in line with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the best-practice framework for validating emissions reduction targets. This commitment also makes IPG a signatory to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C and a member of the United Nations-backed Race to Zero campaign.

