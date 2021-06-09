 
El Pollo Loco Recognized as the Top Quick Service Mexican Restaurant

New CivicScience survey results highlight El Pollo Loco as the leader in positive customer experience

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, has been recognized as the #1 quick service Mexican restaurant for positive customer experience1 amongst national popular Mexican QSR and fast casual chains.

El Pollo Loco’s top rating is the result of several years of focused brand building efforts, outlined in the transformation agenda set by El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca. El Pollo Loco has trailblazed in the industry with innovations in food and packaging, while keeping a sharp focus on simplifying operations and developing better processes to improve consistency and quality with its famous fire-grilled chicken.

The company has also increased accessibility to better-for-you food options with affordable offerings like organic spinach and supergreens in its Pollo Fit Bowls and Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice and the removal of high-fructose corn syrup from its most popular dressing, the Keto Certified Creamy Cilantro Dressing. El Pollo Loco was also the first brand to launch nationwide a chicken alternative protein, their Chickenless Pollo, that was certified Vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

“Being recognized as the leader in positive customer experience amongst top QSR Mexican chains highlights El Pollo Loco’s commitment to delivering meaningful, best-in-class value to our customers,” Acoca said. "The high quality and better-for-you benefits of our food have been longstanding hallmarks of the brand that we have looked to enhance even further over the past three years. It is extremely gratifying to see our customers acknowledge the hard work and love we put into our food.”

According to CivicScience, the survey results were compiled using 2,298 responses weighted by U.S. Census 18+ with El Pollo Loco garnering the highest positive experience rating amongst its Mexican QSR chain peers.

For more information and to find a location near you, visit ElPolloLoco.com.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rosie Herzog
Edible
213-878-7867
rosie.herzog@edible-inc.com 

1 https://civicscience.com/1-in-3-enjoy-quick-service-mexican-food-month ...

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d308a482-a0b5-4a07 ...





