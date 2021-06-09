BDO Canada Reinforces Commitment to Inclusion, Equity and Diversity with Investment in Velocity – A New Women’s Leadership Program

“Gender equality is more than a women’s issue; it’s a business issue – one that improves culture, fosters innovation and enhances business performance. This is particularly important to BDO as women represent more than 50 per cent of our workforce,” says Giselle Bodkin, Chief Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Officer of BDO. “As a founding member of Velocity, BDO is making strides in providing women with a program to help them learn, grow and succeed.”

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Canada LLP is pleased to be named a founding member of Velocity, a women’s leadership development program designed to accelerate the personal and professional success of women. Today’s announcement demonstrates BDO’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, equity and diversity (IE&D) and its dedication to supporting the development of women at BDO in Canada and greater gender parity in leadership positions.

The announcement of today’s investment is aligned with BDO’s commitment to:

Increase the number of women in leadership positions at BDO in Canada;

Support innovative education methods to develop the skills and capabilities of our professional women that are interactive, highly relevant and informative; and

Respond to partners’ and employees’ requests for greater career coaching and support.



With Velocity, all women at BDO in Canada will have access to a program and platform designed to enhance their career journey and progression through networking, relationship-building, coaching, and quality learning and development.

“The Velocity program was developed to give women direct access to effective tools and training to support their leadership journey”, says Kristina Cleary, Founder, Cleary Leadership Inc. “While organizations often speak to the benefits of supporting gender equality, very few are investing in programs that support women in tangible and meaningful ways. I am thrilled to welcome BDO Canada as a founding member and applaud their commitment to support women in leadership and drive positive change.”

Velocity learning modules are designed specifically for women in leadership and will cover topics such as the art of persuasion, living a balanced life amongst increasing demands, and proven strategies for women in leadership roles.

About BDO Canada

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from 100 years of working within local communities.

As part of the international BDO network, we’re able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. With over 90,000 people working out of more than 1,600 offices in over 160 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of USD $10.3 billion.

About Cleary Leadership and Velocity

Cleary Leadership is a leadership coaching and advisory firm. Our membership platform for women in leadership, Velocity Monthly, is designed to accelerate the personal and professional success of women through industry leading tools, content, and networking. For more information on our individual and corporate solutions, visit velocitywomeninleadership.com and clearyleadership.com.

